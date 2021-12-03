PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is partnering with the Salvation Army to host an Angel Tree in the library this holiday season.
The Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children nationally each year. Once a child is registered, their wish list is shared with donors in the community who purchase new toys and clothing for them.
Clothing and shoe sizes and a toy wish list for each child are often collected once a child is registered. No private information of the family or the child is shared with the public.
The Salvation Army then distributes the gifts collected to the families to place under the Christmas tree.
“By picking up a tag and purchasing toys, you are making sure that COVID, the economy, and other externalities don’t impact a family’s ability to share the excitement of Christmas this season,” the Punxsutawney Salvation Army posted to their Facebook page.
The library’s tree will have tags of requests of specific gifts requested by needy boys and girls in the community. Tags will only list a first name and the Christmas wish list. Patrons can pick a tag and supply the gifts to the Salvation Army.
Unwrapped gifts need to be dropped off at the Salvation Army by Dec. 13.
The Salvation Army collects necessary information to determine qualification for participation in the program and details for each participant.
The Red Kettle Campaign by the Salvation Army is also underway, and bell ringers and kettles can be found around town. The resources collected through this campaign also help families in need by putting food on the table, paying bills, and assisting with utilities for those who want to keep their home.
The Punxsutawney Salvation Army has also been transitioning to a new Facebook page, and can be found as The Salvation Army Punxsutawney on Facebook.