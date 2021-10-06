PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Oct. 4
Guilty plea
- Nicole Heidemann, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Additional charges that were withdrawn include nine counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.
Withdrawn
- Daniel Scott W. Silbaugh, 24, of Corsica, who was charged with simple assault. An additional charge of harassment has been moved to non-traffic court.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tiffany M. Campbell, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 at 10 percent.
- Rickie Lee Mekeal, 42, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, three counts of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 at 10 percent.
- Patricia Bernice Bohannann, 34, of Curwensville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Lee Hollenbaugh, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment and driving an unregistered vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Dillion J. Uhl, 30, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –imaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: general impairment, driving while license is suspended or revoked, failure to replace lost plates, and driving while BAC.02 or greater while license is suspended. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Nicholas Payne, 22, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle, driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Timothy R. Carulli, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with false reports. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Diana Lynn Edwards, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communication.