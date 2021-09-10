PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 9
Withdrawn
- Michael D. Polenavitch, 22, of Pittsburgh, who was charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper tires, driving an unregistered vehicle, andn driving without insurance. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert M. Yanek Jr., 51, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, careless driving, and obedience to traffic control devices. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Sharon M. Skiba, 49, of Brookville, who is charged with retail theft –alter label/price parking and receiving stolen property. She was released from jail under a bail type change, when her bail was changed to $1,000 unsecured.
- Victor Wayne Nichol, 63, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and reckless driving. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Richard John Ingham, 67, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of DUI: general impairment and careless driving. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
Michael Lee Wisor, 47, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.