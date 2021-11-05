PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 4
Withdrawn
- Jeffery W. Smith, 32, Punxsutawney, who was charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or cause bodily injury with deadly weapon, terroristic threats, simple assault, and disorderly conduct. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Margaret Louise Shaffer, 50, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving and unregistered vehicle, careless driving, failure to use seat belt, violating hazard regulation, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Frank James Hulton, 19, of Sykesville, who is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, reckless driving, careless driving, duties at stop sign, and turning movements and required signals. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.