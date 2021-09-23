PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 21.
Withdrawn
- Robert Dennis Jarbeck, 66, of Anita, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking. An additional charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dustin Lance Beatty, 24, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Joseph Edward Charney, 31, of Burnside, who is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, use improper class of license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving without insurance, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Seth Allen Kerr, 23, of Huntingdon, who is charged with five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to keep right, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ryan Jacob Marshall, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
- Broc N. Marche, 22, of Brockway, who is charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Austin Whittaker, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communication and stalking. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Coral R. Castellar, 50, of Walston, who is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eric Van Luchsinger, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to keep right, failure to carry registration. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amanda Lynn Young, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, no rear lights, and failure to use seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Beverly Ann Davis, 68, of DuBois, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert Leroy Blake, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, reckless driving, and failure to notify change in address. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.