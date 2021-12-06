PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Dec 2.
Withdrawn
- Sharlynn R. Steiner, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, and simple assault.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Canyon Beer, 35, of Huntingdon, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Shawn Michael Frye, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with criminal attempt –theft, criminal attempt –forgery, and tampering with records. In a second case he is charged with theft, three counts of criminal attempt –theft, three counts of criminal mischief –tampering with property, and receiving stolen property. In a third case he is charged with these same charges as the second case. His bail is set at $,5000 unsecured.
- Cody Lee Maines, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, vehicle entering intersection, required financial responsibility, and driving the wrong way. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Troy Magnum Keller, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, resisting arrest, speeding, duties at stop sign, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to report accident, driving without insurance, and criminal mischief. His bail is at $5,000 unsecured.