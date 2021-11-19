PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges for allegedly kicking and punching a woman.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Thomas Craft, 35, including aggravated assault –attempt to or cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference –first degree felony; two counts of simple assault; recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor; two counts of disorderly conduct –third degree misdemeanor; and criminal mischief –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a scene where a woman had been assaulted and the actor fled the scene. Police spoke with the victim, who they reported was visibly upset and had injuries to her hand, shoulder, and was holding the back of her head.
According to the victim, she attempted to wake up Craft. She alleged she called his name a few times, but he never woke up. She then went downstairs, when she heard Craft yelling at her for the way she woke him up.
According to the affidavit, Craft allegedly came downstairs and pushed the victim down on the couch and punched her. He allegedly threw a child’s table at the victim, hitting her in the left arm.
The victim alleged she tried to leave the room, but Craft blocked her path and pushed her to the ground. He then allegedly kicked her in the back of the head and punched her several times, according to the affidavit.
Craft then went to leave the home, at which point the victim locked the door behind him, and he turned and allegedly kicked the door, causing the glass to shatter. He then left the home in the victim’s car to an unknown location.
Police assisted the victim in obtaining a Protection From Abuse order and was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Craft’s case is listed as inactive and is still awaiting a preliminary hearing to be scheduled.