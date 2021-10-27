REYNOLDSVILLE — A Punxsutawney man is facing child endangerment charges after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a boy during an argument.
DuBois-based state police filed charges against Joshua Michael Spence, 39, of Punxsutawney, including endangering the welfare of children, terroristic threats –both first degree misdemeanors, recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanor, simple assault –third degree misdemeanor, and harassment –a summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a report of suspected child abuse from Jefferson County Children and Youth Services about an in-home fight that allegedly resulted in a loaded gun being pointed at a minor.
Police first spoke with the victim’s mother who told police an argument began, and the minor walked upstairs and into the bathroom.
While she stayed downstairs, Spence allegedly went upstairs and began screaming for the boy to open the door and pounded on it. The mother then allegedly heard fighting and could tell it was physical and ran upstairs.
When she got upstairs, she allegedly observed a gun laying on the floor near the boy and the two were wrestling on the floor. She reportedly pepper sprayed Spence’s face and the fight ended. She told police she did not know why the gun was out, and did not see anyone in possession of it.
She reportedly picked it up and carried it away, and when lying it down the gun allegedly fired. She told police she does not have much experience with guns, and did not touch the safety or do anything else to the gun, according to the affidavit.
When police interviewed the victim, he said he went upstairs and locked himself in the bathroom to get away from Spence once the argument started.
He reported that while in the bathroom he heard a gunshot outside and then heard Spence come back inside and up the stairs, according to the affidavit. When he opened the door, he allegedly opened it to Spence pointing the shotgun at him.
The victim allegedly reacted and grabbed the gun barrel, pushed it away from his face, and tackled Spence onto the ground. He said the two wrestled on the ground until his mother ran in and pepper sprayed Spence.
Police observed a single gunshot hole through an interior upstairs wall at the scene, according to the affidavit.
Spence has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 16 with Magisterial District Judge David Inzana.