PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing child endangerment charges after he reportedly overdosed in front of two young children and required emergency services.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Canyon C. Beer, 35, of Punxsutawney, including two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Jefferson County 911 received a call for an overdose and that Narcan had already been administered. The caller said the Narcan did not help and that CPR was in progress.
When police arrived they found two small boys on the front porch of the home. One of the boys told the police “he’s on the floor” and pointed to the kitchen. Police noted the boys appeared scared and were crying. Police told them to stay on the porch.
At this time, the caller met police just inside the door, and took them to the kitchen where Beer was reportedly laying on the floor unresponsive. The caller said he had been doing CPR, but Beer had not come to. Police found a weak pulse.
Medics arrived and gave Beer more Narcan intravenously, and he later became responsive and was breathing on his own. He admitted to taking heroin, but it is unknown if there was any fentanyl with it, according to the affidavit.
Beer allegedly told police the caller was not who gave it to him, but was not willing to say who did.
The mother of the two boys was contacted to come get them from the house. Beer refused to go to the hospital with medics, but agreed to go in his personal vehicle. The mother of the children arrived, and police were able to talk to them.
The boys told police they saw Beer on the floor and the caller gave “it” to him in the nose, which was the Narcan. A childline report was made.
Beer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 9 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.