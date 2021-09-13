PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man was jailed on felony aggravated assault charges following an incident where he allegedly used a knife against others and claimed self-defense.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Dustin Lance Beatty, 24, of Punxsutawney, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon –second degree felony, two counts of simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called about an assault in progress between Beatty and the victim. The callers alleged that Beatty had stabbed the victim and he was bleeding and would need stitches.
When police arrived, there were several people in the street, and Beatty was allegedly sitting on a lawn chair in front of the residence. Officers reported he had a knife in his hand when they arrived.
Police instructed Beatty to drop the knife, which he allegedly did without hesitation. Police then took custody of the knife and handcuffed Beatty, at which point he said “it was self-defense,” according to the affidavit.
The victim allegedly had a deep cut at the base of his left tricep, and police noted it would require sutures to close. Jefferson County Emergency Medical Services arrived for the victim, and Beatty was transported to the police department. The victim received seven stitches at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
While going to the police department, Beatty again told officers that it was self-defense, saying he’s only 134 pounds and that it was three against one.
Beatty is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 9, but no disposition is available in his file, and a new court date has not been set yet.