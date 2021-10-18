PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been jailed on a felony strangulation charge following an alleged physical incident involving a minor.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Malik Lee Click, 22, including strangulation –second degree felony, simple assault –second degree misdemeanor, and harassment –summary offense.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police received a call from a juvenile victim who reported an active physical incident was occurring in Gaskill Township.
When police arrived, the victim told them they engaged in a verbal argument with Click that turned physical when the victim turned off the TV. The victim alleged Click then began kicking them in the thigh area.
The argument reportedly continued and escalated when Click allegedly took the victim’s phone. The victim was able to get their phone back, and then Click allegedly pinned the victim down on a bed with his forearm across the victim’s throat, according to the affidavit.
The victim alleged they were unable to breath and was near passing out. Police noted minor injuries to the left side of the victim’s neck consistent with being strangled. The injuries were photographed by state police.
Click is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 9 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.