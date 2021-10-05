PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been jailed on felony aggravated assault and strangulation charges from an incident when he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Rickie Lee Mekeal, 42, including strangulation –second degree felony, aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference –first degree felony, harassment –third degree misdemeanor, three counts of simple assault –second degree misdemeanors, terroristic threats –first degree misdemeanor, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness –both summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called by two witnesses who were informed of a domestic incident taking place, and arrived at the home to try and remove the victim. The witnesses told police when they arrived, Mekeal became irate that the victim was going to leave and reportedly retrieved a gun from inside the house.
Mekeal allegedly pointed the pistol at one of the witnesses before reportedly firing it in the opposite direction, according to the affidavit. The pair began to leave, and then allegedly heard multiple shots fired by Mekeal.
They left in their vehicle and called police to assist. When police arrived at the home, they allegedly heard yelling, banging and commotion. At one point, they reported hearing a female yell “please stop” and Mekeal then exited from the back door and fired a shot into the woods behind the house, according to the affidavit.
Police approached him and commanded he drop the gun, which he did and was then detained.
Officers interviewed the victim at the home, and then at the police station as well. She said Mekeal left to look for car parts and came back angry when he could not find them and the car was still not fixed. She alleged he blamed her for not having the car fixed and pushed her to the ground and began physically assaulting her.
The two witnesses also provided police with screenshots of messages from the victim saying she had been kicked and was fighting with Mekeal, according to the affidavit.
Police reported visible marks on the victim’s face and head.
According to the affidavit, the victim alleged she was able to get away before Mekeal reportedly began choking her.
The victim explained when the witnesses came to get her, Mekeal told her to have them leave, but they refused to leave without her. She alleged Mekeal would not allow her to leave, and this is when he got the gun he reportedly fired.
After the two witnesses left to call police, the victim told police Mekeal allegedly held the gun and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.
Mekeal is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 at 10 percent. He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 4 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.