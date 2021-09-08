PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing stalking charges after an alleged incident where he was asked to leave a residence and then forced his way back inside.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Austin Whittaker, 21, of Punxsutawney including defiant trespass –third degree misdemeanor and stalking –first degree misdemeanor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police arrived at the home and heard two people yelling at each other. When the door was opened to the officer, they noted the victim and Whittaker standing about six feet apart. Whittaker was asked to step out on the porch while the officer sorted the situation.
Officers noted Whittaker was agitated once he was sitting on the porch. He allegedly told officers he had outstanding traffic warrants and that he was going to jail. Police then went inside to speak with the victim.
She allegedly told officers Whittaker was thrown out of the house, then found a way back in. She believed he broke in the back door because the bark lock was broken and was laying on the coffee table. She also alleged he broke a fan in the living room too, which caused Whittaker to start arguing from the porch.
Whittaker alleged the victim pulled a knife on him in the house, which was also on the coffee table. He continued to get more agitated and eventually state police were called to assist, and Whittaker was eventually handcuffed and sat on the porch steps.
The victim said she and Whittaker had an argument and she asked him to leave. He did, and then allegedly walked around the house trying to get into windows. The victim went upstairs until she heard a loud bang. Whittaker then came into the bedroom and tried to cuddle with her.
She allegedly told him to leave again and he would not listen. At this point, the victim admitted to getting a knife because Whittaker would not listen, and demanded he leave. She said at one point she screamed for help because he would not leave or listen to her.
Whittaker is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.