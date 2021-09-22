PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Manager Toby Santik provided an update to several projects he is working on, mainly bringing a solar panel farm to the borough.
Santik has been looking into a wooded area on Beyer Avenue. He met Justin Haymaker there to look at the trees and evaluate the quality of the timber, which he said was not what the borough thought it was. Haymaker will go back through and pick out what he thinks could be harvested from the area.
Santik will also be reaching out to Joe Ferraro, who has a 32-acre section of the 60-acre area right now. Santik said Ferraro owns the timber, but the borough owns the land, and he would be letting Ferraro know the trees will have to go.
As for the actual solar panel farm, Santik said he is to the point now where he is discussing with a consultant the data and where the electricity will go, to what buildings, and who consumes the most electricity currently. This will allow them to move forward on sizing the panels and farm.
“We can’t afford to do this as a borough. I can tell you all that this evening. We don’t have the money,” Santik said.
He said the consultant has contacts with developers, and that he would keep the council informed on any developments with the projects.
“I don’t know what the end results with their proposals will be, or what they will offer the borough, but nothing will be done because it’s council that makes that decision, not me. So we’ll move forward,” Santik said.
The council has a big enough area to start the solar panel farm behind police Chief Matt Conrad’s shooting range. Some of the area is open already, and is level and slopes out. Santik said this is an “ideal property.”
“If and when we can expand, we’ll go ahead and do so, and then we’ll start to move the trees out and clear the acreage,” Santik said.
Two of the public works employees are out with COVID-19, leaving them with a four-man crew. Santik asked the council to approve hiring a new employee. He said the borough is winding down on grass cutting, but will be moving snow soon.