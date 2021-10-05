PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Memorial Library is pleased to announce that it has recently added “AtoZ the USA,” “AtoZ World Culture,” and “AtoZ World Travel” to its online reference offerings.
“The USA” offers information about the people, culture, geography, government, history, indigenous peoples, food and symbols of the states and the U.S. itself.
“World Culture” includes 121 topics for 175 countries. Starting with a country snapshot and cultural overview, topics include climate, food and recipes, history, language, maps, money and more. This database also offers teaching tools and lesson plans for educators.
“World Travel” is a comprehensive travel resource containing 202 travel guides covering 75 topics for each of 202 world cities. Topics include travel essentials, security, neighborhoods, excursions, food and restaurants, culture, language and more.
“Information about the U.S. states and world countries is extremely popular at the library, but in the past, we have never been able to offer such a comprehensive one-stop resource that answers so many questions. We’re very excited to offer these databases to our patrons,” said Jen Soliday, director at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.
According to the library, anyone can access these databases using the library’s computers, or from anywhere in the world from the library’s webpage at www.punxsutawneylibrary.org/research--reference with their Punxsutawney Memorial Library card.
These databases were designed for researchers, educators, travelers, global businesses, government agencies and anyone who wants to develop an in-depth understanding of the USA and other countries.
“Offering these databases from World Trade Press, the Global Knowledge Company, is an example of the Punxsutawney Memorial Library’s mission to increase its coverage of topics that are of interest to its diverse population of patrons young and old,” states Soliday.
For more information, contact Soliday by telephone: 814-938-5020 or email: director@punxsutawneylibrary.org