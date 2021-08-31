PUNXSUTAWNEY — September marks the start of the Autumn Adult Reading Challenge at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library.
Starting Sept. 1, patrons can stop in the library to get a bingo card to participate in the challenge. The cards will be available to pick up until Nov. 1.
“Read what you want, from cozy campfire reads to horror stories,” Library Director Jen Soliday wrote on the library website.
Readers can fill out the card and return it to the library to receive a small prize.
The library app Libby also offers easy reading on the go for busy adults who still want to participate in the challenge. Libby is available as an app through Android, Apple and Microsoft as a way to streamline the borrowing process from the local library.
Users must have a library card with a library in the Seneca Library system. This card will be added to a Libby account, giving access to the libraries in the network. Ebooks and audiobooks both can be downloaded through the app and used offline to make it easier to participate in the challenge.