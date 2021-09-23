PUNXSUTAWNEY — Robert Cardamone, representing the Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation (PRDC), announced soft skills training will be offered to area high school students and local businesses and adults beginning Oct. 19 at the IUP Punxsutawney campus.
Cardamone stated the curriculum was developed by Rich Muth, IUP’s Director of Regional Campuses, and will be taught by IUP faculty/staff assisted by Punxsutawney Corporate Liaisons. Local training liaisons include Laura Mesoraco, Katie Donald, Karen Duffel, Kathy Brukaker, Muth and Cardamone.
“Employers often identify ‘soft skills’ as critical for a business’s success as well as the success, retention, and advancement of employees, and this training is designed to enhance the participant’s soft skills. Training topics include ‘The Do’s and Don’ts of Professionalism in the Workplace,’ ‘The Powerful Effects of Body Language in Life and Work,’ ‘Expanding Your InGroup,’ ‘Conflict Resolution and Teamwork,’ and a practical exercise where participants take on the roles of employer, customer, and employee,” Muth said.
Cardamone stated the training is free, but registration is required, and participants must commit to attend all five sessions and demonstrate a willingness to elevate their employment skills. Cardamone stated cost for the training is being provided by PRDC. Cardamone noted there will be a sixth optional session designed to provide participants with practical job seeking experiences and include mock interviews, resume writing assistance, how to cultivate references, creating great questions to ask employers, and how to make great first impressions.
Muth stated participants who complete all program requirements will receive a certificate of completion and inclusion in a mini-resume directory (if interested).
Employers and individuals interested in this training can obtain the registration form by emailing iup-pxy@iup.edu, or info@punxsyprdc.org. Paper copies are also available at the IUP campus. Questions can be addressed to Cardamone at 814-952-3341.