PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Regional Development Corporation received the Outstanding Contribution to the Community Award Tuesday evening during the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce’s mixer event.
The PRDC is an organization of volunteers who try to find ways to improve opportunities for businesses and employees in the area covered by the Punxsutawney Area School District.
Two of the corporation’s biggest projects to date were the creation of the industrial park, and in funding the IUP Culinary School Fairman Center. They also worked to obtain several downtown buildings and later transfer them to IUP for what will be the home of the culinary school.
Most recently, the PRDC partnered with the chamber to offer five $3,000 grants to local small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The PRDC’s mission has always been to facilitate economic development within the Punxsutawney area. We know that many of our local businesses are struggling through this pandemic and we are pleased to partner with the chamber to offer some much-needed assistance,” PRDC President Frank Roberts said previously.
Roberts was not available for the event, as he is away in Italy at this time.
“We did give five grants this year to five businesses in the community that were affected by the COVID pandemic to help them get through. Small businesses need all the help they can get,” said Melissa Dunkel, PRDC treasurer.
Katie Laska, chamber president, also mentioned they were the initial investor in the Punxsutawney Cobblestone Hotel and Suites Investment Project. PRDC had also initiated the Punxsutawney Revolving Loan Fund to provide financial assistance for capital expenditures.
“Our revolving loan program is one of our more important functions. We try to attract small businesses to town. With those loans, we’re able to give them money to expand existing businesses,” Dunkel said.
Part of the loan also requires the businesses to add new employees with their expansion, encouraging more job creation.
They have also worked to acquire several dilapidated buildings in town to have them either rehabbed or demolished to remove blighted buildings. Dunkel explained when PRDC purchases blighted buildings, they are looking for an individual or business who is willing to buy it from them to either fix up or demo to put a new business in its place.
“We appreciate this. Our goal at PRDC is to help and promote our small businesses,” said Dunkel.
While the low interest loans were the main focus of PRDC, Dunkel was also excited to say they are partnering with the chamber on many new projects that will be shared soon.