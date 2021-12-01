PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney community welcomed the holiday season on Saturday night with the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Home for the Holidays parade, which concluded with Santa Claus riding through town.
This year’s Home for the Holidays parade was sponsored by the Punxsutawney Eagles Club. The parade was immediately followed by the lighting of the Circle of Trees in Barclay Square sponsored by the Punxsutawney Rotary Club.
Despite the cold weather, Mahoning Street was lined with families to see the parade and ring in the holiday season.
The parade featured many floats and units from the different organizations in the community. Awards were given to parade units based on four categories: walking, vehicle, float, and fire truck.
This year’s parade winners were the following for each category:
Walking
- 1st –Punxsutawney Area High School Band
- 2nd –Pound Triple Ripstix
- 3rd –Mahoning Valley Vets
Vehicle
- 1st –The Chuck Wagon
- 2nd –Past to Present Machinery Association
- 3rd –Rainbow Express Preschool
Float
- 1st –Ss. Cosmas & Damian Elementary School & Preschool
- 2nd –MatHog Wrestling
- 3rd –Punxsutawney Area Hospital
Fire truck
- 1st –Lindsey Fire Department
- 2nd –Plumville Fire Department
- 3rd –Central Fire Department
The night ended with fireworks that were also sponsored by the Punxsutawney Eagles Club and Chamber of Commerce.