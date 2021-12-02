PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club held the official lighting of the community Christmas tree Saturday night while giving awards for its annual Circle of Trees celebration in Barclay Square.
Rotary Club President Lacy Bair thanked everyone for attending the 15th year for the Circle of Trees.
There were six trees decorated by youth groups, and nine decorated by adults, making for a total of 15 trees in the circle.
“This year the theme was ‘old fashioned Christmas,’ everybody had the same theme, and I think you can tell by looking around everybody did an awesome job, very creative,” Bair said.
The club had a special guest come to light the community tree for them, 6-year-old Drew Caylor.
There were three winners picked from each group. The winners were as follows:
Youth
- Punxsutawney Christian School
- Ss. Cosmas and Damian Catholic School
- Boy Scout Pack 247
Adult
- Snacks to Grow On
- Salvation Army
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital