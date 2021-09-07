PUNXSUTAWNEY — New “educational spaces” were the main focus of the latest presentation from HHSDR Architects and Engineers during the Punxsutawney Area School Board meeting last week.
Bob Englebaugh and Jon Finn gave an update on the Capital Improvements Project and discussed some options for the board. The district is planning to use the ESSERS III money for part of the projects and will have to make a decision on the plans to turn in applications for the money.
The addition of some educational spaces that could be used as classrooms was new to this presentation. There were several spaces on the floor plan where some new educational spaces were added. The board can choose to add some or all of these new spaces.
“That could be either or, or addition of all of them, but also there are some possibilities to renovate the existing locker rooms,” Englebaugh said.
Elementary Principal Michael Guidice said he liked the engineers using the term “educational space” rather than classroom, because this gives them the ability to “move things around.”
“We have the need, roughly, for five educational spaces. Of which, I believe three are special education based. Or other services, which go along with that,” Guidice said.
Guidice said as the school is right now, every room is full and in some cases, divided so two and three teachers are sharing a room. There have also been closet spaces being used for the best use they can be used for. Occupational therapy is also using one of the locker rooms, and a sensory room converted from a closet.
HHSDR needs a decision from the board on whether or not they will need the extra space. How the extra space is divided can be decided later as more of the needs are examined.
The board plans to make a decision at tonight’s meeting to keep the project on the timeline and be able to submit their application for the ESSERS III money. The board is also remaining conscious of the fact that at least 20 percent of this money has to be used toward learning loss improvements.