PUNXSUTAWNEY — A second grade teacher at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School has written her first children’s book, offering a “bright light” for families experiencing the loss of a pet.
The “star” of the book is an 11-year-old Golden Retriever named Stella, who belongs to author Tessa Ellis.
Published in September 2022, “Stella and the Stars” was written, illustrated and edited all by local teachers.
Ellis, who has been teaching in Punxsutawney for 10 years, has always enjoyed writing and journaling. And, through being an elementary school teacher, she has much exposure to children’s stories and books.
Throughout the years, Ellis would come across students who had lost a pet, unsure how to deal with all of the feelings they were experiencing. Ellis was unable to find the perfect book to give them, one that didn’t contain any religious references, which are not permitted in the classroom.
“I wanted one that was helpful, and would offer hope,” she said. “This is a very hard and difficult subject. I wanted to give kids a way to open up and talk about it with their families.”
The story entails Stella the Golden Retriever transforming into a star, one who is always watching over the family members who miss her — so, she is never really gone, but shining brightly from above.
The cover’s illustration is of a smiling Stella looking up at the stars.
The book’s editor is retired English teacher Kelly Bonnano, and illustrator, Jessica Green, a high school art teacher in Punxsutawney.
Ellis noted that Bonnano also brings her therapy dogs into the school classrooms as a reading incentive for students, and speaks to second graders about dog safety.
This project has been a great partnership between teachers, who always set out to support students the best they can, said Ellis.
“We always want to help students through anything they are going through. It doesn’t have to be about the curriculum; it (can be) about anything in their lives,” she said.
While the book addresses the loss of a pet, it also helps students in the classroom. For example, it contains inferences, a skill that Ellis said second graders are practicing.
Ellis was sure to note the amazing support and sales she has received from the local community, including family, friends, of course pet owners and animal lovers, and even Stella’s veterinarian office, the Animal Hospital of Punxsutawney, which promoted the book on its social media.
The last page of the book was left blank, so that readers and families can personalize or illustrate it to go along with their own story, and can include a photo of their pet.
The story offers an uplifting message for children and families going through a difficult time. Ellis has read the book to her students in the classroom. There were no tears, and they very much enjoyed Stella’s story.
“If you love animals, and especially if you have children, it will be a story that will hopefully help them whenever the time comes,” she said.
The entire process has been very rewarding for Ellis. A favorite of hers is when readers send her pictures of their children and four-legged family members reading or posing with their copy of the book. Several of these photos can be viewed on the “Stella and the Stars” Facebook page.
“Stella and the Stars” is available online through Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as at B’s Books store in Punxsutawney.
Visit “Stella and the Stars” on Facebook.