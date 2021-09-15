PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area High School track will be dedicated this Friday at 6 p.m. in honor of John F. Smith, a lifelong resident and asset to the Punxsutawney community.
Smith is a well-known Punxsutawney Area High School track and field coach who was inducted to the PAHS Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
Smith is a 1967 PAHS graduate and was a member of the track and field team, setting the school’s pole vault record in his senior year. He was a member of Jack LaMarca’s undefeated dual meet team and was a member of the District 9 Track and Field Championship team in 1964. He was a member of Coach Mickey Barilar’s undefeated junior high football team in 1963. He was named the PAHS Gym Club Outstanding Gymnast during his senior year.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in health, physical education, and recreation from Slippery Rock University and was hired by the Punxsutawney Area School District. He taught physical education and coached track and field and cross country at PAHS from 1971 to 2015.
He was the coach of PASD’s first PIAA state championship boys cross country team in 1977 and had two teams finish third against some of the largest schools in the state. During his coaching career, he had 23 District 9 boys cross country team championships, and an unknown number of girls cross country D-9 championships.
During his tenure, Smith coached all manner of athletes from state champions to special needs athletes. He was also the organizer of the Thousand Mile Marathon held at Harmon Field to raise money for the first all-weather track in the area. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pennsylvania Tri-State Track Coaches Association, an association of more than 80 schools from Western and Central Pennsylvania.
In September 2019 the Punxsutawney Area School Board approved the naming of the track after Smith to honor him and his 44 years of coaching, teaching, and mentoring career with the school.
On Sept. 17, all alumni are welcome to gather at the Jack LaMarca Stadium for the dedication ceremony, which will start around 6 p.m. before the kick-off of the PAHS home football game.
Following the ceremony, a celebration will be held at an undecided location.