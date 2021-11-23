PUNXSUTAWNEY — Two Punxsutawney entrepreneurs have joined forces and styles to open “Home for the Holidays Boutique,” a holiday pop-up shop at 123 E. Mahoning St.
Shelby Wingard and Brittany Pennington opened the boutique on Oct. 8.
Wingard, who is the owner of Silver Linings Cafe on North Findley Street, said she and Pennington were friends prior to the shop opening. Wingard also sold clothing before, and decided she wanted to branch out and back into that world.
Pennington is no stranger to success in the clothing world, being the founder of Obsessive Apparel Boutique, which formerly had a storefront location in Punxsutawney that closed around three years ago. Obsessive Apparel Boutique then went mobile, making its way to vendor shows everywhere.
Pennington has learned to change her product inventory over the years, developing according to the latest styles and trends.
Each balancing more than one business, as well as family life, the two women also share similar styles and the same passion for the fashion world, said Wingard. She likes to think they found their “niche,” offering items that people won’t find in big box stores.
Each plays their own role in the business, said Wingard, ordering their own inventory and both interacting with customers. The boutique offers everything from clothing items, accessories, shoes and hats to jewelry and some home goods.
In the tourism community of Punxsutawney, the boutique is in the center of town and in a high-traffic location. The storefront brings about a “boho-chic” vibe, with its well-lit and welcoming atmosphere, and comforting home-decor items on display.
There is something for everyone of all ages, Pennington noted. The boutique also carries sizes small up to 3XL in certain items.
Items can range from high-quality comfy sweaters, Christmas tees and distressed jean jackets to bleached flannels and Kancan brand jeans.
Based on how the boutique does, Pennington and Wingard are considering keeping it open permanently. The community has been very supportive of the boutique, and the goal is to always support other small businesses as well.
It seems as though the COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged more people to shop local and support small business owners, Pennington said, which has been great to see.
Something Pennington has enjoyed about the new endeavor, she says, is seeing customers who used to visit her store in Punxsutawney years ago now stop in to the pop-up shop.
The two women also do live shows on Facebook to capture interest and give customers a first-hand view of the products.
Customers can order items off of the website, too, and can choose interest-free payment options. They can pick up in-store or have items shipped.
The women made sure to note that the shop will offer sales and specials on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday following Thanksgiving, including $5, $10 and $20 door busters. Shop hours will also be extended during the holiday season.
Current hours are Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit www.homefortheholidaysboutique.com and the Home for the Holidays Boutique Facebook page for updates and more information.