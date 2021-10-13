PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsy Pizza is currently celebrating the 20th annual Pizza and Prevention through the month of October for Fire Prevention and National Pizza Month.
The restaurant sells “Pizza with a Purpose” to benefit the Punxsutawney Fire Department, giving money to each of the three stations in town, stations 20, 30 and 40. Punxsy Pizza sells coupon cards with 100 percent of the proceeds being donated back to the fire departments.
The coupon cards are good for one “The Chief” pizza, which is two square feet of 18 large slices of pepperoni pizza. The coupon cards cost $9.11 plus tax.
“Punxsy Pizza will donate all the profits to the Punxsutawney Fire Department. Kengersky Insurance will provide free smoke detectors or batteries if needed,” said Scott Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza.
Coupon cards are available at the following locations and times
- –Every Saturday in October from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- –Everyday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
- y –Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.
No coupon cards are sold at Punxsy Pizza. Members of the fire departments can also be contacted by calling 814-938-7901.
“Show your support for the Punxsutawney Fire Department during the month of October by supporting the 20th annual Punxsy Pizza and Prevention event,” Anthony said.