PUNXSUTAWNEY — Pups are getting squeaky clean at a new full-service dog wash spa in Punxsutawney.
A grand opening was held for The Barking Lot at 659 S. Main St. Ext. on April 30, where there was “a huge turnout” by community members showing up to support a new and unique business venture, said Owner Mandi Perry, also vice president of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce.
Perry, a Punxsutawney native who moved away from the area for some years, said she previously worked at dog spa locations just like this, and knew that she wanted to use her knowledge and skills to open one when she returned home.
Equipped with four full-service bathtubs for the pups, as well as a kennel area, the venue –formerly a car garage –has been completely renovated, giving off a very modern and clean vibe featuring the colors grey and white, as well as dog-related decor throughout.
The Barking Lot is a “you wash or we wash” business, meaning pet owners can choose to bathe their dog(s) themselves if they prefer to. Everything one needs –shampoo, conditioner, washing and brushing tools, aprons, towels and an air dryer –is provided for customers, and no appointment is needed. Perry also conducts the cleanup herself, ensuring the tubs are clean and disinfected properly for each dog.
There are even stools for kids to stand on, as bathing a furry family member can be an enjoyable activity for families.
If the person prefers a “we wash,” then an appointment is needed, servicing dogs up to 100-plus pounds, according to The Barking Lot’s Facebook page.
Customers are often pleasantly surprised with how clean the facility is kept.
Both pups and their owners get the special spa treatment, with Perry always there to help guide them through the process. Some were afraid to try it themselves at first, and now return to do it regularly, whereas others prefer that Perry washes the bigger breeds herself, such as Huskies or German Shepherds, as more experience with these dogs can come in handy.
Perry stressed that The Barking Lot is not a grooming service. Pet owners can, however, choose extra services like nail clippings, teeth brushing, ear cleaning, blueberry facial, flea or skunk wash, deshedding and more while they are there for the wash.
A huge part of what Perry does –and has a passion for –is educating pet owners on taking proper care of their fur animals, and what products and techniques are best for certain breeds, such as all-natural and medicated shampoos or products good for hot spots.
“Everything is totally catered to each dog and to each owner,” she said.
The shop also features a retail area for pet owners to purchase items like bandanas, all-natural dog bones, fleece coats, toys and grooming products. Perry noted that she also values customers’ feedback, which she often uses to order more products based on their requests. Perry features natural and locally-made items like her own, such as homemade bug or linen spray.
Before their spay day, Perry said she finds it important to make the dog as comfortable as possible. It is the hope that once the dog adjusts, they are excited to come back again and again.
What she does each day for both dogs and their owners truly makes Perry happy, she said. She is also known to post Facebook photos of the dogs after their spa day for their owners and community members to enjoy.
It’s important to Perry to always encourage growth in her hometown. Since opening, The Barking Lot has received a vast amount of support from both locals and people outside of the area, as the business offers a unique service. This summer, it has also been popular with travelers, such as campers who bring their dogs along, and want them washed before they return home.
Several positive reviews can also be viewed on The Barking Lot’s Facebook page.
On any given day, customers also enjoy visiting with Hank, Perry’s Bernese and Swiss Mountain Dog mix.
In the next year, Perry noted that she plans to also incorporate a “smaller-scale” doggy daycare service. The Barking Lot will also be hosting charity dog washes benefiting area nonprofit organizations.
Visit “The Barking Lot” on Facebook for more information, call 814-956-9555 or email thebarkinglotpxy@gmail.com.