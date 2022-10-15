KERSEY — Twenty-nine veterans received the Purple Heart Medal at the Fox Township Community Building last Saturday. The veterans who were honored had served in various branches of the military in either the Korean War, Global War on Terror or Vietnam War.
The St. Marys Burial Detail handled the posting of colors, followed by Merv Kemmer’s singing of the National Anthem. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by John Delaney and former Elk County Commissioner Janice Kemmer gave the invocation and closed the ceremony with the benediction.
State Rep. Mike Armanini gave the history of the Purple Heart by remarking that the first Purple Heart was created by General George Washington in 1782 to recognize meritorious service in combat. It wasn’t used after that until 1932, when it was changed into a recognition of combat injuries and deaths. Since then, the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor estimates that more than 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been issued. The award is purple because it represents courage and bravery.
Sen. Cris Dush gave remarks about the deserving Elk County service members gathered in the audience. Dush, an Air Force veteran himself, participated in the pinning ceremonies with Armanini, Commissioner Matt Quesenberry, and members of the Veterans Affairs Office. The pinning ceremony was followed by a rifle salute by the St. Marys Burial Detail, and “Taps” played by bugler and Eagle Scout Kyle Baker.
Those veterans in attendance receiving the Purple Heart were John Delaney, Ronald Muth, Joel Woods, Richard Lissey, Timothy Mecca, John Starr, Louis Gregori, Donald M. Mignot and Ronald King.
Veterans whose Purple Heart Medal was accepted on their behalf by proxy include Thomas Titchner, Craig Singer, George Simbeck, Larry Shire, Frank Rucki, Charles T. Pawlk, John McMahon, Timothy McGarry, Robert Malone, LeRoy Laird, Kenneth Knepp, Martin Hammer, Edward J. Greenawalt, David George, Craig J. Farley, Hugo Cenni, Bruce Bush, Gordon Burns, and Ryan Blochberger