DuBOIS — Members of the Chapter 519 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) hosted a Memorial Day service Saturday at the Sandy Township Park, which included the dedication of a new Purple Heart monument and upgraded Veterans Memorial.
“This dedication here today is really something that’s close to my heart because it’s not just the Purple Heart, it’s a dedication to the veterans of Sandy Township, which I’m one of them,” said Chapter 519 MOPH Commander Joel Woods. “My eyes are juicing up because maybe I’m getting old and being a little bit of a sentimentalist today ... because I’m so proud. I’m so proud of what the township did.”
Woods thanked township Manager Shawn Arbaugh and the township supervisors, along with the township employees, who helped erect the monument and build the veterans area. Woods also acknowledged Mal Morris, who he said was instrumental in “getting this park going.”
“It’s a tribute to Sandy Township, and I’m in search for words to say the happiness that this has brought me,” said Woods.
Pennsylvania Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Frank Bokan dedicated the Purple Heart monument.
“I’m honored to be asked to speak at this Purple Heart dedication,” said Bokan. “I would like to thank Commander Wood and all of the members of Chapter 519 for their hard work in accomplishing the task of erecting this memorial.” He also thanked Sandy Township for their part in making the monument a reality.
“I read a statement that I took to my heart, and I thought I heard it before, but the statement was, ‘a man can give no greater gift to another than to lay down their life in defense of his,’” said Bokan. “These men and women are Purple Heart recipients also, may we never forget them or the POW/MIAs. And let us always remember Memorial Day is not a day of celebration, it’s a day of remembrance. We’re remembering the men and women that gave their all, their life for us.”
Bokan said Gen. Douglas MacArthur probably said it best when he said, “’The Purple Heart medal is unique in that it’s the only military decoration which is completely intrinsic in that it does not depend upon approval or favor by anyone.’ Enemy action alone determines the person receiving the decoration. And it’s a true badge of courage, and every breast that wears it can beat with pride.”
Bokan said The Purple Heart is the nation’s oldest military decoration, and it was created by Gen. George Washington on August 7, 1782. At the time of the creation, it was the sole decoration and highest military award in the land. Before this date in history, only high ranking officers who gained military victories were honored with any award, nothing was for any lower ranks.
“George Washington’s desirous goal to cherish a virtuous ambition of the common soldier created the badge of military merit, the forerunner of the medal we now know as the Purple Heart,” said Bokan. “The Purple Heart decoration was forgotten for a time, until 1932, when it was revived by President Hoover at the urging of General MacArthur, and then only issued to the Army. And then, only to living veterans or military personnel, veterans of prior wars could apply for the award if they were still alive. No relative could apply for them.”
This remained the case until Dec. 6, 1942, one year after Pearl Harbor, when then President Roosevelt ordered the medal eligibility for Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard, along with the Army, and beginning Dec. 6, 1941, for anyone wounded or killed in action in defense of the country. President Truman, on Nov. 12, 1952, extended the eligibility for anyone wounded or killed in the Army, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard to begin April 5, 1917, to cover World War I because the U.S. had military advisors in many war-torn areas, and no declared United States enemy.
“Because if you remember, initially it had to be from a declared enemy, President Kennedy, on April 25, 1962, extended eligibility to United States civilians serving with an armed force whose government was friendly to the United States, and that person was wounded or killed in that service,” said Bokan. “President Reagan amended that on Feb. 23, 1984, to include wounded or killed in international terrorist attacks,” said Bokan. “This was not intended to cover things like 9/11, but to cover such things as the Beirut bombing, where we lost many soldiers, or sniper killings of our embassy security forces, etc. On April 25, 2011, mild traumatic injuries joined major traumatic brain injuries, along with certain concussions suffered by our troops in Afghanistan and Iraq by explosive IDs were included in the eligibility criteria for the award of the Purple Heart.”
To receive a Purple Heart, Bokan said a person must have been wounded which necessitates treatment by a medical officer, and which is received in action with the enemy, and may, in the judgment of their commander, authorize to make the award be construed as a result from a singular meritorious act of essential service. And all of those have to apply before the award is given.
Today, Bokan said there are more than 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients in the United States. Pennsylvania has 44,344. These are all eligible men and women, both wounded in action and killed in action in all wars. Today, the Purple Heart is ranked fifth highest in the awards and decorations for valor in the United States military.
“As we Purple Heart recipients know, no human tie can be closer than the association of patriots who have qualified for this, the most treasured heritage.”
Also during Saturday’s program, remarks were made by Sheldon “Skip” Spieglmyer, Arbaugh, state Rep. Mike Armanini, state Sen. Cris Dush and state Rep. Brian Smith. Musical selections were performed by Karen and Alan Hewitt and the Reitz Theater Ensemble. Invocation and Benediction were conducted by Purple Heart Chaplain Terry Felt. The Pledge of Allegiance was conducted by Boy Scout Troop #36. The DuBois Area Honor Guard conducted the posting of the colors, the rifle salute and “Taps,” and retiring of the colors.