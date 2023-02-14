Matthew G. Quesenberry, Sr. is announcing his intention to seek reelection as a Democratic candidate for Elk County Commissioner. Currently in his second term, Quesenberry has worked to always protect the best interest of the taxpayers of Elk County.
As the only incumbent commissioner, Quesenberry worked collaboratively with the newly elected commissioners to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming together as a team, he and his co-commissioners established programs necessary to administer millions of federal dollars to combat the effects of the pandemic, support emergency providers, and assist small businesses and non-profits. This work will continue as Quesenberry and his fellow commissioners target additional goals that may be accomplished with the balance of the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Serving on both the Cameron Elk Mental Health Board and as chair of the Elk County Prison Board, Quesenberry has supported efforts to properly treat incarcerated mentally ill individuals, with the goal to reduce repeated encounters with the criminal justice system and thereby reduce overall costs.
Also, he has been involved with Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services (ADAS) to identify targeted approaches on utilizing opioid recovery funds received by Elk County through the National Opioid Settlement to combat the current opioid epidemic.
Additionally, Quesenberry serves as a member of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) Broadband Task Force to assist with the statewide broadband planning process. This work, along with a recently completed broadband strategic plan for Elk County, will allow him, along with his co-commissioners, a clear direction to expand high-speed broadband access for Elk County.
Currently Quesenberry serves as the vice chair of the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central) Executive Committee. He also serves as a director on the Johnsonburg Community Trust, a director on the St. Marys Ambulance Association Board, and as the vice chairman of the St. Marys Planning Commission.
Quesenberry has further educated himself on his role as County Commissioner by completing CCAP’s Academy for Excellence in County Government, graduating in November 2018. He is the chair of CCAP’s Energy, Environment, and Land Use Committee, and holds a seat on the CCAP Board of Directors.
He started his career professionally as a Correctional Officer at the Elk County Prison in 1994 before accepting a position as the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coordinator in the Elk County Planning Department. This position allowed Quesenberry to work with individuals and community groups across the nine townships, two boroughs, and one city in Elk County. Career highlights include the construction of Senior Centers in Jay Township and Johnsonburg Borough, the construction of a library in Wilcox, the restoration of the Community Center in Lake City and numerous projects that provided communities with public water or sewage. He was promoted to director of the Planning Department in 2004 and worked to promote the Pennsylvania Wilds, oversee the Elk County Housing Rehabilitation Program and restart the Elk County Redevelopment Authority.
Matt Quesenberry and his wife Molly (Aunkst) live in St. Marys, where they have raised one son, Matthew, and two daughters, Madison and Megan. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Pennsylvania State University and an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland. He and his family are members of Queen of the World Church. He and Molly are avid runners and are members of the Elk County Striders Running Club.
While much has been accomplished, Quesenberry realizes that it will continue to take a team effort to identify and solve the many challenges being faced by our Elk County residents.