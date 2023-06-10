Clients with PASSAGES Inc. –a sexual violence agency serving Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson Counties –now have the opportunity to sit alongside a special short-legged friend during their counseling sessions.
“Dogs are healing,” Tava Jury, a PASSAGES Inc. counselor/advocate, said when talking about her 3-year-old Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Quincey, who was certified as a Love on a Leash therapy dog May 20.
PASSAGES Inc.’s mission is to “advocate for the rights and needs of survivors of sexual violence, while working to eliminate all forms of sexual violence by educating community members and promoting social change,” according to its website.
Jury said this idea came about when she would take Quincey to work with her, and clients responded well to him. There are several character traits that make him “an excellent therapy dog.”
“He has a very sweet temperament, and loves being around people,” she said. “He is also very sensitive to the emotions of the people around him, and likes to be comforting to those in distress.”
Before passing his control evaluation test, Quincey took therapy dog classes at Waggin’ Trains in Clearfield, Jury said. He then completed 10 one-hour sessions of supervised visits at the DuBois Nursing Home, where he quickly became quite a favorite.
The residents’ faces light up, Jury said, and they get very excited to see Quincey, especially those in the memory care unit.
They aren’t the only ones, either, as Jury noted that both she and Quincey also look forward to his DNH visits, and he whines with excitement once they pull into the parking lot. Staff members there enjoy his company, too.
Although his training at DNH is finished, Jury says they still visit the residents and staff regularly, knowing how much it means to them.
When it comes to working with sexual assault victims of all ages, Jury says that as long as the client is comfortable around dogs, Quincey can provide many benefits to them during difficult times.
“He’s in tune to the energy around him,” she said. “When someone is upset, he will lay at their feet. There is just something comforting about having an animal present.”
PASSAGES has offices in DuBois, Brookville and Clarion, offering services like counseling, legal and medical advocacy and prevention/educational services.
This can also provide victims with a positive distraction, Jury said, and act as a “natural ice breaker” for those who may not want to open up right away.
Quincey recently attended his first PASSAGES Inc. event at the Clarion Free Library June 2, where he was there for story-time and activities. He can often be seen wearing his PASSAGES bandana, which also has his name printed on it.
Part of what Jury does involves providing services to survivors who are incarcerated, noting that she visits Quehanna Boot Camp in Karthaus. The goal is to be able to bring Quincey there as well.
Dogs can also attract people, which would be a positive for PASSAGES having Quincey at prevention education events where staff aim to increase awareness about their services, Jury added.
The overall consensus about having Quincey on board with PASSAGES has been very positive, Jury said.
It’s incredibly rewarding for both Jury and Quincey, she said, for him to help heal those who need it most. And, he gets a lot of attention and affection along the way, two of his favorite things.
“It’s makes me proud of him –that he brings so much joy to somebody’s day,” she said.
When Quincey is not working, he loves to be outside and play ball, as well as play with his Corgi sister, Tillie.
Jury commended Love on a Leash, a volunteer organization committed to bringing comfort, happiness and healing to people through pet therapy. More information can be found at www.loveonaleash.org.
PASSAGES is also always welcoming of more volunteers. For more information, visit www.passages-inc.org.