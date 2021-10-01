ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library and St. Marys Area School District librarians partnered to provide a “Reading Under the Lights” program held at the football stadium Sept. 25.
Although it was rainy, SMPL Director Leslie Swope said they didn’t let that ruin their night.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}”Just as the program was about to start, a rainbow appeared over the football stadium,” she noted.{/span}
A small group of 21 children attended, Swope said.
“They loved being able to run around in the rain at the stadium,” she said.
This idea, said Swope, stemmed from a program the Bradford Library has done for years.
“We all think it’s a great way to promote literacy,” she said.
Swope added that the SMPL is hoping to host the program again at the end of the school year.
“This will get some books into the kids’ hands for the summer, and promote summer reading,” she said.
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming also kicked off the program by reading a story to the children in attendance.