ST MARYS — City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation recently implemented a new system to make it easier for residents to stay updated on closings, reschedules and cancellations for local programs and events.
Director Dani Schneider said “Rainout Line,” new in 2022, will be offered free to residents via an iPhone and Android app, which allows people to check the status of a particular event/activity in a timely fashion.
The app can be located under www.rainoutline.com, by searching “City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation,” she said. When it appears, the user should click the “star” on the right side.
“By clicking the bell icon, you give your phone permission to update you on specific events/activities. The app can then take you directly to our website, too,” Schneider noted.
Going along with what seems to be the City of St. Marys trend in the past year or so, the parks have jumped on the technology bandwagon when it comes to keeping residents better, and more quickly, informed.
The “City of St. Marys app,” launched last year, has a weather camera on top of city hall, and also includes notifications that inform citizens of important information within the city, such as road closures.
Those who are not interested in the Rainout Line app can subscribe via email or text as well by calling 814-212-9889. This Rainout Line is separate from the COSM Parks and Recreation’s office number, Schneider added.
These updates will provide information on the popular happenings in St. Marys, such as the St. Marys Community Pool, sports recreation leagues, youth programs and special events like Easter egg hunts, Movies in the Park and ice skating.
“Through these updates, you will find information on the community pool, recreation leagues such as men’s basketball, all youth programs, special events such as Easter egg hunts, the parks, which are preparing to push out information on summer programs.
“We highly encourage people to participate for these updates, if they or their family participate in any of our events, as this will be the main source of mass communication to our participants,” Schneider said.
Rainout Line will inform users of closures, reopenings, rescheduled or canceled games/events, maintenance issues and others, she said.
“Thank you for your continued support as we work to increase the development of our department and to make it easier, safer, and user friendly for our community,” Schneider said.
Those who have trouble subscribing may contact Schneider at atrec@smaryspa.gov.