CLEARFIELD — The community is being invited to The Rally Against Drug Overdose and Addiction on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. in Clearfield.
Participants should gather at the Riverfront amphitheater for a brief prayer vigil. The rally will then proceed to lower Witmer Park, where Clearfield EMS will provide a training on the administration of Narcan. There will be speakers from the community and musical entertainment.
The rally will proceed to the Clearfield County Courthouse, where everyone will hear from community members, local elected officials and candidates.
The rally will conclude at lower Witmer Park with music by Temptation Alley.
Drug overdose and addiction has remained a problem for Clearfield County. Clearfield Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission has identified 18 overdose deaths in 2022.
As per Jeremy Ruffner from Clearfield County Emergency Management, in 2023, local EMS responded to approximately 10 calls for overdose emergencies each month. These calls for help have remained steady.
Many times rural communities stigmatize those in addiction unable to overcome drugs by themselves. The organizers of The Rally Against Drug Overdose and Addiction hope to fight back, and it’s not something to be ashamed of to reach out for help.
Those who would like to join in and provide an information table, or would like to register as a speaker, can email rallyagainstdrugoverdose@gmail.com.