ST. MARYS — Harley Davidson Ramsey became the new superintendent of St. Marys Area School District effective in September of 2021, but his passion for education began long before that.
Ramsey, raised in Coudersport in Potter County, was a former agriculture and environmental science educator before going into electrical work for about six years, covering 27 states.
“I’m very fortunate that I have a blend of education and industry,” he said.
Ramsey is “very committed” to rural communities.
“Dutch Manufacturing,” an enterprise focused on giving St. Marys students hands-on experience in manufacturing spearheaded by Ramsey, is expected to begin in 2022-23. SMASD was awarded $200,000 for this program through the Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program.
“Local manufacturers need quality employees to stay relevant, and stay local,” he said. “If we lose companies, we lose our community.”
These are real-life, family-sustaining wage opportunities for students, said Ramsey. He is also working with a local nursing home to provide a non-technical CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) pathway.
When it comes to education, Ramsey says he truly enjoys working with young people.
“I’m very focused on understanding where all kids come from –developing strong relationships with them, families, our community,” said Ramsey.
Ramsey has several focuses and goals within the district, including student services/programming — such as dropout prevention and additional pre-kindergarten, leadership and coaching emphasis; staffing — such as realigning support staff and tutors; and curriculum and assessment — such as being committed to inclusion and aligning with community need.
“I really embrace leadership. If we’re going to have an impact on our future, we have to have an impact in schools,” he said. “It’s very rewarding to see young people succeed in all different areas.”
Part of that leadership comes with understanding barriers that students may have, and aiming to remove them, said Ramsey.
SMASD is looking at switching some things around within the district in the near future, such as adding additional pre-kindergarten instruction in the next school year, in response to a need for more early childhood education in the region, curriculum alignment and possible building changes.
SMASD is already doing supplementary activities and additional programs for K-2 (kindergarten-through-second-grade) students, said Ramsey.
Aligning with his motto of being transparent, open and collaborative, Ramsey held a meeting for parents, staff, administration and community members in early March, highlighting the diverse challenges the district is facing, and rumors that were circulating, such as the closing of Bennetts Valley Elementary School.
At this meeting, Ramsey had said that basic education funding was not keeping up with the needs of the district. He also mentioned increased cyber tuition costs with no limits or controls, as well as lack of staff members, which impacts both staff and students, as well as an “evolving pay scale” for job seekers that SMASD can’t compete with.
Focusing on the mental health and well-being of students is also very important, such as providing daily therapy services for kids and small group environment opportunities, based on students’ needs.
“Social emotional learning will be woven through everything we do,” said Ramsey, noting that students should feel emotionally safe.
Another focus, said Ramsey, is how to serve local families who may be struggling, and acknowledging those realities.
Staffing is foreseeably the district’s biggest issue, said Ramsey, and will include having to recruit strategically and hire “the best of the best.”
Listening to the teachers within the district is a focus, too. Teachers can fill out a survey and give the district suggestions on changes to make, etc.
“We are very open and collaborative,” Ramsey said. “They have a voice.”
Ramsey, himself, is very collaborative, he says, one of the things he believes makes him a qualified leader.
“I appreciate people’s input. I prefer a flatter hierarchy and to have input,” he said. “I’m very transparent. I’m not afraid to make the hard decisions.”
Since his arrival into the superintendent position, everyone has been extremely welcoming, said Ramsey, including staff and students. Like himself, the community wants what is best for SMASD and its students.
“Our community has high expectations, and they want the district to constantly grow and improve,” he said. “I believe our students in St. Marys deserve the best. Everything we do should reflect that, (including) a constant commitment to continuing school improvement, and creating an environment where everyone feels more welcomed and valued.”