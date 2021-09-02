DuBOIS — To help raise money for the Randy Curley Sr. Memorial Scholarship fund, the inaugural golf outing held in his honor has been deemed a success, according to his son, Drew Curley, who also helped organize the event.
Noting that the golf outing fundraiser raised a total of $6,000, Curley said, “My family and I have recently sat down to discuss how we intend to disperse some of the extra funds we raised, after we give out the two $1,500 scholarships, of course.”
Curley acknowledged and thanked the 20 sponsors from around the DuBois area for their golf outing support.
“With their help, we really were able to build the foundation of the whole golf outing, and we really had a great success because of how generous all of the local businesses and individuals were,” said Curley.
The turnout for the golf outing, held this summer at the Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek, was great, said Curley, with 18 teams participating and a total of 72 golfers.
“Also, a lot of the public came out to participate in the different raffles we offered during the event,” said Curley. “The weather was a concern going into the outing, but we ended up being blessed with amazing weather and it honestly couldn’t have went any better.”
The late Randy Curley Sr. spent a majority of his life volunteering his time to benefit the youth in the DuBois area. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America, DuBois High School football and track, DuBois Youth Football, DuBois Little League, Home Camp United Methodist Church, the Food Pantry and the DuBois School Board.
To continue his legacy, Drew Curley and the rest of his family began a scholarship shortly after Randy Curley Sr.’s untimely passing in late July 2018 at the age of 60.
To date, more than $5,000 has been donated to DuBois Area High School graduates, who exemplified qualities Randy Curley saw as important. This includes being active in the community, as well as participating in various activities in the area, said Drew Curley.
Next year’s golf outing has been scheduled for May 22, 2022, also at the Beechwood Golf Course.
“We’re expecting next year to be even bigger and better,” said Curley. “Hopefully this is just the beginning! My family and I have made it a mission to continue my father’s legacy of helping the community.”
Anyone interested in being a sponsor is asked to contact Drew Curley at 814-590-2392 or via email at randycurleyfund@yahoo.com.