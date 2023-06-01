BROCKWAY — Rattlesnake Creek in Brockway is undergoing a stream improvement in the summer of 2023.
The purpose of the project is to enhance critical fishing habitat while simultaneously protecting the streambanks from further erosion. Streambank erosion results in the loss of large amounts of land over time and they contribute to sediment pollution, according to the Jefferson County Conservation District.
Fortunately, there are practices that are available to mitigate streambank erosion and also improve fish habitat. The practices that are being implemented this summer on Rattlesnake Creek involve the use of heavy equipment in and along the stream. Logs and stone are reinforced into the streambank by the excavator and then held into place by rebar. There are a variety of structures being implemented that each depend on a stream characteristics in any given reach. Once the structures are put into place, the adjacent floodplain is planted with shrubs and livestakes to be revegetated and to hold the soil intact. The floodplain, or the adjacent land to a stream, should be fully vegetated with trees and shrubs that contain deep root systems to hold soil together. Lawn grass roots are only as deep as the grass is high, so it is recommended to create a “no-mow” zone from the stream edge.
The Jefferson County Conservation District anticipates this project will begin during the middle of June and end sometime before September or October. The primary project sites are located parallel along the stream to U.S. Route 219.
Residents who live along Rattlesnake Creek and think that this is a project that can be implemented on their property can contact the Jefferson Conservation District at 814-849-7463. They may qualify for available funding. Most work on, in and along the streambank will require permitting, so residents are to reach out to their local conservation district or the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) before trying anything on their own.