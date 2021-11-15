DuBOIS — This year on Veterans Day, REAKT Brazilian Jiu Jitsu teamed up with We Defy Foundation to host a Ruck and Roll event, which started in the DuBois City Park.
DuBois City Police Officer Lance Thompson, owner of REAKT Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gym in DuBois, said the We Defy Foundation is a nonprofit aimed at getting military into the art of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which affords a combination of camaraderie, stress relief and exercise.
All proceeds from last Thursday’s event benefited the We Defy Foundation.
“There’s events all across the country, so they start today (last Thursday) and they end on Sunday,” said Thompson. “We did an Open Mat for the We Defy Foundation, I want to say two years ago, we did that. We raised about $700 and that was just an Open Mat, just where people can come to the gym and train. So We Defy decided to add this part.”
Thompson said there are many nonprofits to benefit military, but this one is geared toward Jiu Jitsu, and that’s what the REAKT gym in DuBois, which opened in 2018, focuses on — bringing authentic fighting arts for all ages to the greater DuBois area.
“It’s nice because it falls right into what we (REAKT) do,” said Thompson. “They felt like getting veterans involved with a solid community, like in Jiu Jitsu or in fighting sports in general, there’s a lot of community. You always want to try to help your teammates get better. So guys put in extra time and extra work, and sparring and training. Everybody’s trying to improve on your team. And it’s a really tight knit family whenever you find that team.
“And they found that Jiu Jitsu has that kind of community,” said Thompson. “Jiu Jitsu, amongst a few other martial arts, it’s good for hobbyists. They can come in and the social aspect of it. So you can be a hobbyist Jiu Jitsu person. You can go to New York City and train. And Georges St-Pierre, he was a multi-time world champion in UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), he’s on the mat with you rolling around.”
Jiu Jitsu is an activity that brings everybody together, said Thompson.
“They found that it really helps those, coming out of the military, trying to find something to do, and something to devote themselves to,” Thompson said. “People who’ve competed their entire lives, have that competitive drive. Those in the military have that competitive drive, so it kind of gives them something to put that energy into and take their mind off of any issues they may have and just focus on that.”
A ruck is walking with a weighed rucksack, aka backpack, and it implies action, energy, and purpose, Thompson said. Those participating wear a backpack and put in some weight. When in doubt, they should start with 20 pounds or less. Rucking is a foundational drill or exercise the military uses for conditioning and endurance.
Rolling is how they drill, train and “spar” in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, BJJ for short, said Thompson. The open mat or roll portion is open to anyone interested in trying BJJ or seasoned practitioners to share ideas, techniques, roll with new people, and expand the community of BJJ in Pennsylvania.
This event was open to all teams and affiliations.
It got dark during last week’s event so many of the participants brought a flash light or headlamp — some wore flags, but many brought their energy.
An open mat took place after the ruck and roll at REAKT for anyone who was interested in giving it a try.
The goal was to support veterans and give them the recognition they deserve, said Thompson.
This was the second year for the We Defy Foundation event, but the first time for the DuBois Ruck and Roll.
“It was kind of rushed to get it together this year cause we came on board late, but hopefully next year we’ll have more time and get it all together,” said Thompson.
REAKT is located at 301 Aspen Way in DuBois. For more information, call 814-771-0920 or email info@reaktbjj.com.