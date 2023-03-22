ST. MARYS — A community conversation and drug education program offered to local families is taking place this evening, Wednesday, March 22, and tomorrow, Thursday, March 23, at St. Marys Area Middle School.
The Reality Tour offers a variety of speakers, including health teachers, the Elk County District Attorney, a local sheriff, and a recovery addict, said Ellen Stolarski, SMAMS librarian and eighth-grade class advisor. The extensive evening also has a series of skits put on by high school students and local agencies that are dealing with the impact of drugs – City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas, local EMTs from St. Marys Area Ambulance and representatives of Lynch Radkowski Funeral Home.
The tour is offered during two different evenings to accommodate more families.
“This event encourages families to have conversations about drugs, and educates families about what is going on locally,” said Stolarski.
Some attending agencies include Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services, CenClear, Clarion Psychiatric Center, Dickinson Centrer Inc., The Mecca-Mann Mission, CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) and others.
In past years, SMAMS worked in partnership with Elk County Catholic School to put this together.
“This year, we have expanded, and have families from Ridgway and Johnsonburg,” Stolarski said.
The 2023 Reality Tour has 77 students registered between the two days. Stolarski noted they told participating schools that they will accept last-minute registrations, which takes place from 5:15-6:15 p.m.
“The only reason we are turning people away is if they aren’t able to bring a parent/guardian,” she said.
The program will start at 6 p.m., beginning with SMAMS Health Teacher Mackenzie Gahr’s “Effects of Drugs on the Brain” presentation.
Around 6:20 p.m., families will take part in the simulation process.
The presentations with law/drug enforcement will take place around 7:40 p.m., and with the recovering addict, 8 p.m. The plan is to conclude the event at 8:30 p.m.