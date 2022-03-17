DuBOIS — The local housing market continues to experience a surge in hopeful home buyers, and a consistent drop in its inventory, says longtime Coldwell Banker Developac Realty Realtor Carol Foltz.
Foltz, who began working in real estate in 1995, said she has never seen anything like what is happening now within the market.
In 2020-2021 is when more people looking to buy homes in the Treasure Lake/DuBois areas became very evident, she said.
Foltz attributes much of this to people wanting to live in solitude and serene areas, as well as people moving to the area to be closer to family members, something she hears a lot from buyers.
Currently in Treasure Lake, there are 11 homes for sale and 16 under contract/pending, said Foltz. Twelve have closed since Jan. 1 of this year, whereas during this same time period last year – Jan. 1, 2021 through March 16, 2021 – there were 20 closed, according to the Clearfield/Jefferson County Multiple Listing Service.
“Before COVID hit, this time of year, we would have approximately 70-80 homes for sale,” she said.
In DuBois Area School District, encompassing Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Falls Creek, Penfield, Luthersburg, Rockton, Sandy Township and DuBois and Treasure Lake, there are 17 active listings, 24 pending and 28 closed since Jan. 1, Foltz continued.
Formerly during this time, the DASD area would have anywhere from 120-130 listings.
Brockway Area School District currently has four homes for sale, eight pending and five have closed since Jan. 1, 2022.
Inventory consistently continues to drop during these times, Foltz said. And, because there are little-to-no homes to buy, people are resorting to building, but the costs associated with building are currently very high as well.
Going into effect April 1, the Federal Housing Finance Agency has announced changes to high-balance loans, with upfront fees increasing “between .25 and .75 percent, tiered by loan-to-value ratio,” according to the FHFA’s website, in order to “minimize market and pipeline disruption.”
This will definitely impact the Treasure Lake area, widely known as a destination place for second-home investors, said Foltz. Buyers who purchase a home and put less than 20 percent down, she explained, will have to pay a much higher origination fee. If the buyer then has to borrow the money, there are more hoops to jump through in getting the mortgage.
Being a realtor in the housing market during this time is definitely challenging, Fotz said, noting that they are working twice as hard to sell the same number of homes.
“We are seeing a lot of disappointed people,” she said. “We have 20 people who want the same house, and one person will get it.”
Because of such demand, Foltz said they are also seeing a lot of escalation clauses, which is part of a real estate contract which states “that a prospective buyer is willing to raise their offer on a home, should the seller receive a higher competing offer,” according to Rocket Mortgage.
It has never been more true, said Foltz, that this is a seller’s market, with multiple offers on a home within the first week.
“Home values have increased significantly,” she said. “You will get more for your home, but you will, in turn, pay more for your new home.”