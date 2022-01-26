REYNOLDSVILLE — In celebration of Career and Technical Education Month in February, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) faculty members start kicking off recruitment efforts with area sending districts.
Following open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year, staff members begin going to area middle schools to talk to students about what Jeff Tech has to offer in early February, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
Then, students are welcome to visit Jeff Tech during its recruitment nights from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 16 and March 17, where they tour the facility and learn about all of its shops and programs, as well as meet staff and faculty. This is also useful for parents, who can ask questions about the shops.
Both high school and adult-age students are encouraged to attend, Fillman noted.
Typically, eighth graders from Jeff Tech’s main sending districts – DuBois, Brookville, Brockway and Punxsutawney – visit for the recruitment nights. As of recently, though, Jeff Tech has enrolled several more St. Marys and Ridgway-based students as well, said Fillman. This is just one more way for Jeff Tech to expand its opportunities into different surrounding districts.
Jeff Tech has always welcomed a small number of Elk County students, said Fillman, but currently, the number enrolled is higher. It has been a positive experience working with new St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Harley Ramsey, who has goals for students that align similarly with Jeff Tech’s, he noted.
“They have the same needs in their communities as we do here,” he said. “We can address those needs here at Jeff Tech.”
The school’s Career Fair, where several local representatives, industry and education partners from local industries attend to provide resources to students and community members, will also be held Feb. 25.