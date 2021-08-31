ST. MARYS — The Elk County Community Recycling Center recently received a $5,000 grant to fund the purchase of a new vertical baler machine.
According to Director Bekki Tichner, one of the center's most frequently-asked questions is about recycling plastic grocery bags.
“Typically, staff and volunteers would routinely refer people to the local grocery stores, as well as Walmart,” she said.
The grant, provided by the Elk County Community Foundation, funds the new baler that will be used for the purpose of recycling various types of film plastic at the center, Tichner explained.
This is just one more way the center can work to educate people and promote sustainability.
“By adding this material to the list of acceptable items, the Elk County Community Recycling Center has enabled its customers to recycle a commodity that was most often thrown away,” said Tichner.
This new addition has brought more people through the center's doors, she added.
“Since initiating this recycling line earlier this summer, the response has been tremendous.”
In addition to promoting plastic-bag recycling, the ECCRC has also reached out to the local business community, Tichner noted.
“Because of the potential volume that exists in factory and store settings, and we have a number of companies participating,” she said.
Being that it takes somewhere around 162,000 plastic bags to equal one ton, the center is now seeking clean film plastic from businesses and industries, Tichner said.
The ECCRC has also partnered with Trex, a composite lumber and furniture company, to sell the material to.
Visit the ECCRC on Facebook or call 814-834-4886.