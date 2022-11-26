RIDGWAY — The Elk County Salvation Army Service Center has kicked off its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, aiming to raise $45,000 this year.
“Kettle season” officially started Nov. 19, said Director Hope Weichman, and Elk County is still in need of volunteers for bell ringing.
Formerly called the Ridgway Salvation Army, the ECSASC is still a faith-based organization, headquartered at 245 Main St. in Ridgway, providing basic necessities to people and families in the Elk County community.
The five Red Kettle Campaign locations are Elk County Foods in both Ridgway and Johnsonburg, Save-A-Lot in St. Marys and both doors at the Walmart in St. Marys.
Campaigns in Elk County have raised as much as $40,000.
“Folks throughout the community are extremely generous, especially this time of the year,” said Weichman.
It was stressed that every dollar put into the red kettles in Elk County during the holiday season stays in Elk County.
“(These) are used to assist individuals in need with daily needs, (such as) food, emergency shelter, clothing, utility assistance to avoid shut-offs, rental assistance,” Weichman said.
These needs are assessed on a case-by-case basis.
Volunteer bell ringers are a crucial part of the campaign, said Weichman. These hours can also be counted as community service hours for those who need them.
“Without bell ringers, the kettles are not out and donations cannot be made, thus reducing the overall help we are able to provide to those who turn to us in time of need throughout the year,” she said.
This is a great opportunity, too, for people who may not be able to donate financially, but can donate their time as a bell ringer.
“Your contribution whether monetary or your time is benefiting your friends, neighbors, and in some cases a family member,” Weichman said.
The process is simple — dress warm, put on a smile and ring the bell, she said.
Local organizations, such as members of the Knights of Columbus, also do their part to help each year.
The Salvation Army is also known for “Project Bundle Up,” which provides winter outerwear for children up to 18 years old and senior citizens throughout western Pennsylvania, and its angel tree programs and holiday food distributions and nursing home visits.
To inquire about any of the programs or volunteering, call 814-772-0485 or visit www.wpasalvationarmy.org.
Monetary donations can be sent to:
The Salvation Army
245 Main St.
Ridgway, PA 15853