DuBOIS — City of DuBois residents are reminded that a refuse dumpster is placed at the City Garage, 10 Parkway Drive, on the first Wednesday of each month from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Wednesday, Oct. 4.
The dumpster is provided free of charge by Waste Management for City of DuBois residential customers only.
Please make sure to bring your driver’s license and latest water bill as proof of residency in the City of DuBois. Only a City of DuBois resident, with an account in good standing with Waste Management, is permitted to dispose of items. The owner/resident must be present to dispose of items.
Waste Management provides containers for the City of DuBois residents to bring bulk waste items. Bulk items are limited to furniture, carpet, and general refuse, and one load per month/per resident.
No businesses are allowed to dump – residential customers only. If you are exempt from having residential service due to having a business, you cannot bring anything here to dispose of.
The city will also accept electronic items such as televisions, computers, monitors, etc. along with an appliance with or without Freon. These items are limited to one of each type per month.
Items not accepted:
- No construction or building materials of any kind. This includes wood, dry wall, shingles, awnings, etc. (Anything torn down/apart in or outside of home.)
- No tires.
All requirements mentioned above will be strictly enforced by having a representative to oversee the use of the dumpster.