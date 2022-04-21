DuBOIS — City of DuBois residents are reminded that a refuse dumpster is placed at the City Garage, 10 Parkway Drive, on the first Wednesday of each month, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., starting Wednesday, May 4, for the summer months.
The dumpster is provided free of charge by Waste Management for City of DuBois residential customers only.
Residents are reminded to bring their driver’s license and latest water bill as proof of residency in the City of DuBois. Only a City of DuBois resident, with an account in good standing with Waste Management (formerly Advanced Disposal), is permitted to dispose of items. Owner/resident must be present to dispose of items.
Waste Management provides containers for the City of DuBois residents to bring bulk waste items. Bulk items are limited to furniture, carpet, and general refuse. One load per month/per resident.
No businesses are allowed to dump. If you are exempt from having residential service due to having a business, you cannot bring anything to dispose of.
Waste Management will also accept electronic items such as televisions, computers, monitors, etc., along with an appliance with or without freon. These items are limited to one of each type per month.
Items not accepted:
- No construction or building materials of any kind. This includes wood, dry wall, shingles, awnings, etc. (Anything torn down/apart in or outside of home.)
- No tires.
If you are not a City of DuBois resident, in good standing with Waste Management (formerly Advanced Disposal) – you will receive a bill for the service – to be charged at their discretion.
All requirements mentioned above will be strictly enforced by having a representative to oversee the use of the dumpster.