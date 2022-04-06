RIDGWAY — The first round of training for the Certified Recovery Support training series, hosted by Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania, is scheduled and now open for registration.
Workforce Solutions for North Central PA is launching a new program that will serve people in recovery from drug and alcohol abuse disorders. The “PROSPER from Recovery to Career” project has been made possible thanks to funding from the “INSPIRE” (Investments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems) grant, a $10 million initiative of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
The PROSPER project’s mission is to provide job seekers in recovery a sustainable plan for job re-entry or job enhancement.
Business Engagement and Project Manager for Workforce Solutions Terry Hinton said a major component of the grant is to provide funding for participants to train to become a Certified Recovery Support specialist.
“This is a formal peer-based recovery support training series for adults that provides mentoring and support at all stages of recovery,” explained Hinton.
After a grant participant is certified, they are then eligible to return and provide mentoring to those in training in the future, she noted.
“Completers may also apply for work at participating social service agencies, and treatment centers who employ such workers,” Hinton said.
The training sessions will cover topics such as the role of a recovery specialist, communication and professional skills, ethics and professionalism, substance-use knowledge, mental-health knowledge, recovery planning and advocacy.
They expect that five trainings, minimum, will be held over the course of the three-year grant cycle. Each training is capped at 20 participants.
“We are hopeful that the total number of individuals trained will range between 60-120 participants,” Hinton said.
There is no cost for the training, since the funding is provided by the ARC, and there is a 50 percent match from Alcohol and Drug Abuse Service Inc.
The local workforce area includes six counties –Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter.
The training sessions will be held in the Ridgway Courthouse Annex building at 300 Center St. beginning Aug. 6 and lasting through Oct. 15. The registration deadline is July 1.
For more information or to register, call 814-362-6517 or email nivers@adasonline.org.
More information can also be found at www.pacertboard.org.