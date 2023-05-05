DuBOIS — U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson recently announced Alma Swartzentruber, a senior at Keystone High School, as the winner of the 2023 Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition.
The winners were announced Saturday, April 29, during an exhibit at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois.
The second place finisher was Lingham Wan of Lewisburg High School for painting, and Lychelle Whitlatch of Keystone High School in third place for her charcoal and graphite work. Alana Pistner, an Elk County Catholic High School student, came in fourth place for her prisma colored pencils work.
Swartzentruber, of Clarion County, won for her charcoal and graphite piece titled “Great Horned Owl.” An independent panel of judges selected Swartzentruber’s work for the top prize from a record 73 entries, which is one of the largest groups of students to participate in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District Art Competition.
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents. Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
Swartzentruber’s artwork will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol for one year with winners from every congressional district in the nation. She and other winners are invited to attend a June reception in Washington, D.C.
“Congratulations to Alma Swartzentruber on winning first place in the annual Artistic Discovery Congressional Art Competition. Ms. Swartzentruber is an incredible artist, and I look forward to showcasing her artwork in the halls of Congress for the next year,” Thompson said. “The talent displayed at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Arts is remarkable. Thank you to all who participated for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, I want to thank the family, friends, and teachers who continue to nurture and support these creative talents and all who helped make this year’s showcase a success.”