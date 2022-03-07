DuBOIS – State Rep. Mike Armanini announced on Friday his intention to seek re-election to a second term of office representing the 75th House District (parts of Clearfield and Elk counties) and will run for the Republican nomination for that seat in the May 17 primary election.
“I’m looking forward to working with the General Assembly and, hopefully, a Republican Governor to continue the fight against crippling liberal policies that have put rural Pennsylvanians out of work, shut down our schools and crippled our economy. The last two years, I’m proud to have been a voice for conservative policies, small businesses and common-sense,” Armanini said in his announcement.
Armanini is a graduate of Elk County Christian High School in St. Marys and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in business administration from Clarion University. He then worked over 30 years in the powdered metal industry beginning at Laurel Manufacturing in DuBois. He then went on to help found Product Assurance Services in St. Marys and Proform Powdered Metals in Punxsutawney.
In his first term as a state representative, Armanini noted his sponsorship of legislation that would provide greater election integrity, protect the 2nd Amendment and eliminate state funding toward abortions. Armanini has also served as one of the leading voices fighting Gov. Tom Wolf’s initiative to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and said: “Democrats want to put all fossil fuels [out] of business and put rural Pennsylvania out to pasture. As long as I’m elected, I will fight for Western PA’s family sustaining jobs.”
Armanini is a current board member of Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois and Penn Highlands Community Nurses. He previously served two terms as a board member for Goodwill Industries and the DuBois YMCA. He lives in Treasure Lake with his wife Valerie and has two children, Dante and Michaela, who are both freshmen in college.
For more information, visit www.mikeforpahouse.com or www.facebook.com/ArmaniniForPaHouse.