JOHNSONBURG — Representatives of local agencies and organizations continued to speak throughout the evening at the 2022 Northwestern Pennsylvania Drug Summit.
The Mecca-Mann Mission
Among those recognized were DeAnna Brooks and Lynell Rusciolelli, leaders in The Mecca-Mann Mission group and two of the driving forces behind bringing the Drug Summit to Elk County. The organization was started in memory of the children they lost to addiction –Andy Mecca and Kaysie Mann.
Members of the group have worked to become a powerhouse in providing prevention through education, raising awareness and lowering stigmas through helping others who are struggling, “Because everybody is somebody’s someone.”
During the Drug Summit, Brooks and Rusciolelli awarded Joyce DeVallance of Johnsonburg The Mecca-Mann’s “Citizen of the Year Award,” a vote that was unanimous among the board.
“Everyone who voted had a story or an anecdote about this person and how they touched their life,” said Brooks, Mecca-Mann’s president.
DeVallance was given a plaque and recognized with applause from the audience.
Penn Highlands DuBois NICU
Suzanne McCullough, director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Penn Highlands DuBois, captivated attendees with her speech on moms, and therefore, their babies, impacted by substance abuse.
Currently, McCullough said they see 68 infants exposed by substances in utero per year. So, 68 out of 1,100 babies are impacted by substances ingested by their mothers. An average of nine babies are transported to Penn Highlands DuBois, McCullough said. Between 2018-2022, the number of babies exposed to substances in utero increased by about 15 percent.
The types of substances mothers are using are shifting as well, with an increase in THC and methamphetamine, McCullough noted.
“In the last nine months, we have changed some of our testing we are doing,” she said. “We are (now) picking up other drugs, and are seeing an uptick in fentanyl.”
The NICU at Penn Highlands DuBois has improved in terms of treating babies without medication, McCullough had said, with staff and volunteers who help rock and comfort the babies to soothe withdrawal symptoms they may experience. From 2018 until now, the length of stay for these babies has decreased by four days.
Recommended Video
“We are seeing an increase in homelessness,” McCullough continued. “Moms are having difficulty getting to and from appointments.”
Mothers are coming in with no prenatal care, or only seek it during their third trimester. They often report feeling a lot of judgement, McCullough said, and there is a great need to “decrease the stigma” when it comes to mothers dealing with addiction.
Other strides have included the hospital gaining its first Substance Use Care coordinator in 2021, and a support group has been started for mothers and babies, held each Tuesday from 4-5 p.m., said McCullough.
“We are here to support them, and it’s important for them to know they are going through as much of the same things that every other mom goes through,” she said.
CAPSEA
Billie Jo Weyant, director of CAPSEA (Citizens Against Physical, Sexual and Emotional Abuse) based in Ridgway, gave a presentation as well.
Having been with the organization for several years, Weyant said, “We are still operating much like we were in the late 80s and early 90s. We have a long way to go.”
CAPSEA is widely focused on trauma therapy, and how trauma impacts victims, she said. Many times, victims are worried about confidentiality in terms of seeking help.
“During COVID, things were very quiet for all of us,” Weyant said. “We were very concerned.”
CAPSEA is just now seeing a lot of the devastating impacts of the pandemic, she said.
“People seem like they are crawling out of a hole to get help,” Weyant said.
CAPSEA is supportive of initiatives like LETI (Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative) in Elk County and its law enforcement agencies, she had noted.
“Safety is a huge concern,” Weyant said. “We have contacted law enforcement more in the past year than we have in the past 10-15 years.”