Since July 15, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service has stationed an ambulance at Grampian Firehall to serve the residents of Grampian and surrounding communities. From left is EMS Director Robert Shearer, EMS Supervisor Megan Witherite, Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. Chief Jim Carns Jr. and Assistant Chief and fire company President Adam Redden.