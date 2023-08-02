GRAMPIAN — In an effort to provide a faster response to the residents of Grampian Borough and Penn and Greenwood townships, Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service has stationed a reserve ambulance at the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Station.
According to EMS Director Robert Shearer, having an ambulance in Grampian is a plan the ambulance service and the fire department have been working on since November of 2022. It has now been in place since Saturday, July 15.
Shearer said a number of Rescue’s crew reside in Grampian or the surrounding areas, and having an ambulance in the borough allows for a quicker turnaround for calls, rather than bringing an ambulance from the station in Curwensville.
“Many of our crew live in Grampian. For them to drive to Curwensville to get a truck takes time. This way, they can just come to the station, get it and respond,” he explained.
Rescue Hose & Ladder Co. Ambulance Service recently took possession of a 2020 Chevrolet 3500 Medix ambulance, No. 854 — one of three ambulances used by the service’s two crews.
Shearer said the service thought rather than put one of its current fleet out of service, they worked with the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Vol. Fire Co. to strategically position an ambulance to serve some of the southwestern part of Clearfield County.
“We wanted to keep the truck. Trading it on a new ambulance didn’t really provide much in monetary value, but the truck had value in the faster response the service is able to provide for the community while using it,” Shearer said.
“It’s a reserve truck, but if it can help save one life by being here, it’s worth it,” he said.
Fire Chief Jim Carns Jr. said, “The ambulance cannot just help residents of Grampian and Penn Township but our neighboring municipalities. It is great to have this available on this side of the hill to assist with calls.”