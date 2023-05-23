DuBOIS — Questions were raised by resident Ron Tryzna at Monday's DuBois City Council meeting regarding the city's 2018 purchase of land off Christian Ridge Road in Rockton that he said involved city Manager John "Herm" Suplizio, who is on paid administrative leave, and GPA Group LLC, DuBois.
Citing minutes from a May 14, 2018, council meeting, Tryzna, during the public comment portion of the meeting, said Suplizio explained that in an executive session the council discussed land for sale by the city's watershed. The parcel was 20 to 26 acres and being sold by Orner's Farm Inc. for $4,762.50 per acre.
According to the council minutes, Tryzna said, it is stated that Suplizio said the city is "always looking for opportunities to extend our land around the watershed as we believe water is our most valuable resource."
The minutes show that a motion to purchase 20 to 26 acres of this land was approved by the council in a 5-0 vote. The motion was made by then Councilman Ed Walsh, now city mayor, and then and current Councilwoman Diane Bernardo.
"This is where it becomes interesting," said Tryzna, who was the DuBois city manager from 2000-2005. He said Suplizio sent the Orner family two letters, one in April 2018 stating that the city was interested in buying the land and another letter on May 16, 2018, two days after the council meeting, stating that the city and also GPA Group LLC are interested in buying the land.
"This was even though (the) GPA Group was never mentioned in the minutes of the council meeting on May 14, 2018," said Tryzna. "Amazing, there's no hard copy of either letters in the files in the City of DuBois."
"Another interesting fact is that even though the city voted to purchase 26-plus acres, the property was subdivided into three parcels and this was not done by the Orner family. They refused to do it," said Tryzna. "On June 29th, 2018, the City of DuBois ended up with one parcel, 7.7 acres, not 26 acres at a cost of $34,398. The other two parcels of 10.022 acres and 10 acres was purchased by the GPA Group LLC, Catherine A. Mitchell, on the same day of the city's purchase, June 29th, 2018, for $89,427. This is in contrast to council wanting to purchase or protect our watersheds and purchasing the 26 acres.
"Another interesting fact is that the GPA Group LLC, Randy J. Mitchell, turned around and sold parcel three, 10 acres, on July 2, 2019, to John F. Suplizio for $1 consideration," said Tryzna. "In a statement of the financial interest that the city Manager John F. Suplizio completed on Jan. 13, 2020, the city manager failed to list the 10 acres parcel as a gift or real estate interest.
"So did the city manager even explain to you as council that the city only purchased 7.7 acres and not the 26 acres that you voted for? How can this occur?" said Tryzna.
In response, city Solicitor Toni Cherry said there are no trees on that parcel.
"The most valuable part of, it's off Christian Ridge Road," said Cherry. "The valuable part of that property for the City of DuBois is the roadway that extends from Christian Ridge Road to other property owned by the City of DuBois that is at the rear end of the city's watershed area. The city looks to purchase land that has trees on it. This property was not property that normally would impact the city's watershed because it was land that had been depleted as farmland. That is not something that we use."
Cherry said what was most important to the city is that the city end up with the roadway.
"If you were out there, you saw that the city has a gate across that roadway," said Cherry. "Our concern was to make sure that we protected the watershed from vehicles that might enter to the back of the watershed with that road. So for us, the property itself was being marketed by a realtor. It was held by a realtor and the sale was in fact handled by the owner's lawyer."
"And also GPA Group's lawyer," said Tryzna.
"Right," said Cherry.
"Also were you aware that the city sent out a brush hog to cut down a lot of the stuff on that property?" said Tryzna. "We actually had our guy go out and cut ... a lot of that stuff down on all three properties."
"When? What are you talking about?" said Cherry.
"Well, they did, I can't give you an exact date, but I could find out," said Tryzna.
"Quite frankly, I'm not aware of that," said Cherry. "I'm only aware of the fact that it borders Christian Ridge Road and, for the city, that's a larger price than the city pays per acre for property that does not have timber on it."
"But shouldn't there have been something in the council meeting, I mean the council voted to purchase 26 acres and that's what the parcel is listed over here on this map," said Tryzna.
"I can tell you the valuable portion of the property for the City of DuBois was the 7 acres containing the roadway," said Cherry. "The rest of it would not have been of value and I think the money could have been spent elsewhere. But the roadway, was the essential element for the city."
Later during the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Eric Brubaker said, "So my understanding from your answer to Mr. Tryzna is the city only owns that 7 acre parcel?"
"That is correct, sir," said Cherry.
"Then why were city equipment, city employees on city time mowing the 10 acres owned by John Suplizio last year," said Brubaker. "I have video evidence of it. I'd like to know who authorized it and they should be fired for doing it. Thank you."
"I have no knowledge. I'm sorry, I can't respond," said Cherry.
"I have video evidence of it and I know what city employee did it and I'm sure he did it under orders," said Brubaker.
After the meeting, Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel posted on Facebook a copy of the front of a check with the payer's name listed as John Herm Suplizio from an account with S&T Bank, made payable to GPA Group LLC in the amount of $45,425 and signed by Suplizio. Written on the memo line of the check, dated June 22, 2018, is "10 acres of land @ reservoir."
On Tuesday, when asked by the Courier Express, Gabriel said, "that check was provided to us (council) by a private person and it's for the purchase of the land."
Gabriel said the council was aware these questions were going to be asked, and the check was provided to the council because they asked for clarification.
"We weren't given a copy of the check until after the meeting. That's why I posted it," said Gabriel. "We were presented with a copy of his canceled check for a sale that occurred between him (Suplizio) and a private individual."
Gabriel did not say who provided the check to the council.
After seeing the copy of the check posted on Facebook, Tryzna said it's interesting that the check is dated June 22, 2018, and the land purchase didn't go through until June 29, 2018.
Tryzna noted that he went to the Clearfield County Courthouse and got a copy of four deeds involving the land purchase.
"The deeds are dated way after the check," said Tryzna. They deeds include one for the City of DuBois' purchase of 7.7 acres and a deed for GPA Group LLC purchasing two parcels, both dated June 29, 2018; and a deed for the GPA Group LLC selling it to Suplizio for $1 consideration, dated July 2, 2019.
q q q
Citizens have been questioning the city council at every meeting since the March 20th indictment of Suplizio, who was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with allegedly committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.